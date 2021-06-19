TrueFi (TRU) Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $33.09 million and $2.18 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

