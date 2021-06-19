Swarm Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $16,847.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swarm has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.23 or 0.00720507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00043438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00083067 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

SWM is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.