GINcoin Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GINcoin has a total market cap of $248,608.40 and $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,749.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,190.45 or 0.06127233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.82 or 0.01565942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00432061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00144225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.72 or 0.00774043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00438986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.00359049 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

