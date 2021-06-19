Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $89.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 460,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 227.29 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

