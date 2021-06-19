Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce sales of $60.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.01 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $53.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $240.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.44 million to $242.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $268.66 million, with estimates ranging from $264.36 million to $272.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDXG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.71. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

