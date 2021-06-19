KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $48.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KB Home stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 1,801,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in KB Home by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

