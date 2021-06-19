Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $7.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.22.

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

AR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 11,334,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

