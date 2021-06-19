$176.73 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report $176.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.68 million and the lowest is $176.00 million. Perficient reported sales of $146.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $704.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

PRFT traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.76. 457,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Perficient has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

