Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce sales of $11.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $6.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $50.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.46 million to $50.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 82.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 43,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. 104,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,272. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.27. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

