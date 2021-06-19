Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $218.49 or 0.00607505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $419,728.58 and approximately $22.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00139862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00183980 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,139.69 or 1.00483207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.24 or 0.00857026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

