Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives $20.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of research firms have commented on VNE. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. 1,287,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.83.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

