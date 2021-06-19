$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.87. Franchise Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 153,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 109,964 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRG traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 393,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,523. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

