KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $137.29 or 0.00380776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00726018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00083391 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars.

