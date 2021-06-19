Analysts Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price at $246.67

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.50.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $9.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.17. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.