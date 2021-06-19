Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE:H traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.02. 1,125,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.36. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $172,673,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 363,692 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

