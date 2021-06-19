Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. 6,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

