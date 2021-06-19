Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.51 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $31.12 million and approximately $203,148.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,131.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.34 or 0.06167252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.20 or 0.01569810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00433084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00144467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.77 or 0.00779851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00436931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00359005 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,528,922 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.