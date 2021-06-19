-$0.10 EPS Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). EverQuote also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

EVER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,251 shares of company stock valued at $546,742. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 284,025 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 17.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Islet Management LP lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 63.6% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $5,902,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 199,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,271. The stock has a market cap of $967.30 million, a PE ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.77.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

