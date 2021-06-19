Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE:ADC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,775. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

