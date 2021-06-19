Offshift (XFT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.98 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $76,850.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,128.61 or 0.99991040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00033972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00072824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000879 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.