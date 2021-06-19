-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.19). iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of ($1.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IHRT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after buying an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after buying an additional 1,474,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $25.66. 1,996,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

