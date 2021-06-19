Head-To-Head Contrast: CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) & Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CEMIG and Enel Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enel Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEMIG presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 571.94%. Given CEMIG’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CEMIG is more favorable than Enel Chile.

Profitability

This table compares CEMIG and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 13.38% 7.35% 2.39% Enel Chile -1.10% 40.98% 18.64%

Dividends

CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CEMIG has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEMIG and Enel Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $4.89 billion 0.98 $555.62 million N/A N/A Enel Chile $3.36 billion 1.18 -$66.12 million N/A N/A

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Chile.

Summary

Enel Chile beats CEMIG on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. The company also engages in the sale and transportation of natural gas; and provision of construction works, engineering, and consulting services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

