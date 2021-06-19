TurtleNetwork Price Up 31.3% Over Last Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $3,104.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001272 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.