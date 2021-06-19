Zacks: Analysts Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Shares of LNT traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.33. 2,171,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

