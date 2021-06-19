TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0547

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and $1.79 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00725050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00043632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083367 BTC.

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

