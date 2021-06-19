Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $45.40. 1,068,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,563 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,232,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $44,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

