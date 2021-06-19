Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,687. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,628,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

