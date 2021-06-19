Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Hits $1.20

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1,074.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00138796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00183168 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.30 or 1.00084032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00856512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

