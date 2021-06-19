CryptEx Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $14,386.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $13.36 or 0.00037093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,006.64 or 0.99957792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00033833 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00072779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000880 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002757 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000509 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

