Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Receives GBX 91.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.83 ($1.21).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGC shares. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock traded down GBX 2.45 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 84.15 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £463.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45).

In related news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

