Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Cloudera posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,557 shares of company stock worth $1,393,321. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 16,592.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Cloudera by 227.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 231,263 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLDR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. 18,966,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,120. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

