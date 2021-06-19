CUE Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $2,291.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $444,594.79 and approximately $2,291.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58.37 or 0.00162037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00139474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00182923 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,960.14 or 0.99828690 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.84 or 0.00854601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

