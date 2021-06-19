Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of CIVB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 85,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,913. The company has a market cap of $345.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

