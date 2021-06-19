Zacks: Analysts Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.4% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,478,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.30. 25,962,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,209,809. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

