IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $220.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAC. Cowen lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

IAC stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,621. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

