Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.71.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.77. 2,283,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.