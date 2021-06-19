Ruler Protocol Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for $23.33 or 0.00065133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $87,245.13 and $48,777.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00141160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00183315 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,822.54 or 0.99993072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.03 or 0.00857029 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

