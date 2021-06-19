Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $85.64. 4,091,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,527. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

