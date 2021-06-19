ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 201 ($2.63).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of LON CTEC traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 242 ($3.16). 13,031,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,763. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 250.40 ($3.27). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.94. The stock has a market cap of £4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

