Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. The stock had a trading volume of 956,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,084. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 271.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

