Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.80.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.
Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. The stock had a trading volume of 956,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,084. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 271.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
Featured Story: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.