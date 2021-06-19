Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,335 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $570.00. The firm has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

