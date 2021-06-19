SHIBA INU (SHIB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $812.95 Million

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $3.02 billion and approximately $812.95 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00140633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00184267 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.28 or 0.00863054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,475.17 or 0.99637631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002896 BTC.

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

