Aeternity (AE) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $48.13 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00195976 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00035028 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 384,570,129 coins and its circulating supply is 338,749,186 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

