Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Carter’s reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $102.60. 779,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carter’s has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after buying an additional 358,572 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after buying an additional 124,235 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.