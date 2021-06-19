Argon Market Capitalization Tops $5.05 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $188,661.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00139824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00183887 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,635.89 or 1.00174215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.48 or 0.00855916 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

