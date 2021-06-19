InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $93.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,906. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.03. InMode has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $95.06. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

