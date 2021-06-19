First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Hawaiian by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,017,000 after buying an additional 398,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 308,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHB stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. 2,072,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

