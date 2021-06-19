Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

Several research firms recently commented on MSP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE MSP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. 282,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,522. Datto has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.86.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datto will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $137,958.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,458.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,012 shares of company stock worth $3,166,377.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Datto by 246.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Datto by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datto by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 308,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Datto in the 1st quarter worth about $32,867,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

