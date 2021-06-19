Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $3.77 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 643,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.33. 3,944,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,525. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.81. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.