Zacks: Analysts Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to post sales of $3.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.19 million and the highest is $3.73 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $6.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $17.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $17.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.67 million, with estimates ranging from $18.47 million to $18.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

CHMI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $173.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

